Vivaldi Asset Management LLC Purchases 184 Shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Vivaldi Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,578 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in Xilinx by 83.2% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 174 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in Xilinx by 78.6% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 275 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xilinx in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xilinx during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Xilinx in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on XLNX. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Xilinx from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Xilinx from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Xilinx from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays upped their target price on Xilinx from $134.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Xilinx from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.18.

Shares of XLNX opened at $171.88 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $153.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.86. Xilinx, Inc. has a twelve month low of $111.84 and a twelve month high of $179.33. The company has a current ratio of 5.58, a quick ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.17 and a beta of 1.01.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $878.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $865.76 million. Xilinx had a return on equity of 30.29% and a net margin of 23.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Catia Hagopian sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 32,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,877,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Salil Raje sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $2,025,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,562,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,289 shares of company stock worth $4,546,012 in the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

