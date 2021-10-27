9,880 Shares in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Purchased by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 9,880 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,048,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,404 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,783,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 134.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 75,899 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,108,000 after purchasing an additional 43,590 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 342.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,684 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,414,000 after purchasing an additional 5,172 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,071,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,680 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,427,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the period. 91.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:EPAM opened at $653.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $37.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.24, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $611.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $535.60. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $305.83 and a 12-month high of $658.03.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.11. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 13.12%. The company had revenue of $881.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $861.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. EPAM Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EPAM. Citigroup raised their target price on EPAM Systems from $520.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on EPAM Systems from $517.00 to $689.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on EPAM Systems from $521.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $455.00 to $670.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $571.00.

In related news, Director Karl Robb sold 2,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $601.09, for a total value of $1,228,627.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.74, for a total value of $778,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,187 shares of company stock valued at $4,379,522 over the last 90 days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

