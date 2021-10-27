GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) Shares Acquired by Alyeska Investment Group L.P.

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its holdings in GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 525,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned 0.13% of GoodRx worth $18,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GDRX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in GoodRx by 3,464.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 8,556 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in GoodRx in the first quarter worth about $219,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in GoodRx by 3.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 353,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,801,000 after acquiring an additional 12,864 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in GoodRx by 7.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 75,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,955,000 after acquiring an additional 5,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in GoodRx by 6.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 57,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,255,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. 35.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GoodRx alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GDRX opened at $44.35 on Wednesday. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.66 and a 12-month high of $59.67. The company has a market capitalization of $17.55 billion and a PE ratio of -50.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.06. The company has a current ratio of 16.43, a quick ratio of 16.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $176.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.15 million. GoodRx had a negative return on equity of 39.62% and a negative net margin of 50.01%. Equities research analysts predict that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other GoodRx news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 669,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.39 per share, for a total transaction of $25,029,875.53. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Andrew Slutsky sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.74, for a total value of $934,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 817,927 shares of company stock valued at $31,217,412 and sold 891,963 shares valued at $38,012,214. 1.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen decreased their target price on GoodRx from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on GoodRx from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Raymond James raised GoodRx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised GoodRx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on GoodRx in a report on Sunday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GoodRx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.57.

GoodRx Company Profile

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

Featured Article: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX).

Receive News & Ratings for GoodRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoodRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.