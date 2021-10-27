Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Has $21.12 Million Stock Position in Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. reduced its position in Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE) by 18.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 824,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 188,091 shares during the quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P.’s holdings in Cerevel Therapeutics were worth $21,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 72.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,837,061 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $226,406,000 after purchasing an additional 3,724,661 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 4,643,095 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,749,000 after purchasing an additional 99,033 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,524,716 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,304,000 after purchasing an additional 296,575 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 141.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,652,558 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Cerevel Therapeutics by 40.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,309,519 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,550,000 after acquiring an additional 377,383 shares in the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CERE stock opened at $39.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.47 and a 200-day moving average of $22.33. The company has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 2.18. Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $41.10.

Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.01). On average, equities research analysts predict that Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $21.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $27.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.60.

In related news, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 61,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,753,826.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Cerevel Therapeutics Company Profile

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing CVL-231, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase II proof-of-concept trials in drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal onset epilepsy, as well as Phase I proof-of-principle trial for acute anxiety.

