Credit Suisse AG Sells 56,198 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 696,886 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 56,198 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $165,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fortinet by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,725 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,429,000 after buying an additional 2,678 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Fortinet by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 807 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Fortinet in the 1st quarter valued at $229,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Fortinet by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 24,310 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,483,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in Fortinet by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,127 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. 68.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fortinet stock opened at $322.63 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $305.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $257.18. Fortinet, Inc. has a one year low of $106.75 and a one year high of $345.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of $52.69 billion, a PE ratio of 104.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.12.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. Fortinet had a return on equity of 49.90% and a net margin of 17.69%. The firm had revenue of $801.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fortinet news, VP John Whittle sold 2,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.47, for a total value of $798,842.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 2,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.20, for a total value of $587,145.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $307,914. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,901 shares of company stock worth $16,572,980. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on Fortinet from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Fortinet from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Fortinet from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Fortinet in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $355.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Fortinet from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $261.92.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

