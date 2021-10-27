General Electric (NYSE:GE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

General Electric (NYSE:GE) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The conglomerate reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $18.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.17 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 3.18% and a positive return on equity of 5.56%. The company’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share.
NYSE:GE opened at $107.66 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.51. General Electric has a one year low of $56.72 and a one year high of $115.32. The company has a market cap of $118.43 billion, a PE ratio of -39.50, a P/E/G ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.07.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 400.00%.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in General Electric stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,344,433 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,238,808 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 3.76% of General Electric worth $556,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
General Electric Company Profile
General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.
