General Electric (NYSE:GE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

General Electric (NYSE:GE) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The conglomerate reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $18.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.17 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 3.18% and a positive return on equity of 5.56%. The company’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share.

NYSE:GE opened at $107.66 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.51. General Electric has a one year low of $56.72 and a one year high of $115.32. The company has a market cap of $118.43 billion, a PE ratio of -39.50, a P/E/G ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.07.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 400.00%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GE. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $102.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, General Electric has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.63.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in General Electric stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,344,433 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,238,808 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 3.76% of General Electric worth $556,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

