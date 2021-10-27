Utah Retirement Systems Reduces Stock Position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Utah Retirement Systems cut its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 1.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $3,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FLT. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 8.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 2.3% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,886,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 12.2% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 35.4% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 4.1% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FLT opened at $275.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.77 billion, a PE ratio of 30.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $214.88 and a 12-month high of $295.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $261.35.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $667.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $637.45 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 31.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FLT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Mizuho increased their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded FLEETCOR Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.73.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

