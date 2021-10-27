Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,357 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44 shares during the quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 1.2% in the second quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.9% during the second quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 4,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.1% during the second quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 64.6% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.7% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 6,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. 81.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 132,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.26, for a total transaction of $35,065,187.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 477,005 shares of company stock worth $124,497,202 in the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LLY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $262.00 target price for the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on Eli Lilly and from $279.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Argus lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $227.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $240.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $257.83.

Shares of LLY opened at $248.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.15. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $129.21 and a one year high of $275.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.25, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $246.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.23.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.02). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 119.12% and a net margin of 22.71%. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.88%.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

