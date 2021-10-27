Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Acquires 5,422 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,589 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,422 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 62,096,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,041,717,000 after purchasing an additional 4,328,727 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 23,165,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,666,000 after purchasing an additional 156,870 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,813,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,607 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,676,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,740,000 after purchasing an additional 387,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 74.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,666,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,473 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHE opened at $31.54 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.77. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $27.10 and a twelve month high of $34.74.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

