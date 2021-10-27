Patriot National Bancorp (NASDAQ:PNBK) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $9.18

Shares of Patriot National Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNBK) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.18 and traded as high as $9.81. Patriot National Bancorp shares last traded at $9.73, with a volume of 13,698 shares changing hands.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.18. The company has a market capitalization of $37.89 million, a P/E ratio of 87.28 and a beta of 0.89.
Patriot National Bancorp (NASDAQ:PNBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.69 million for the quarter. Patriot National Bancorp had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 0.63%.
Patriot National Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:PNBK)
Patriot National Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm through its subsidiary, offers consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, government, non-profit entities, small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The firm’s deposit products include checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, time certificates of deposit, savings accounts, individual retirement accounts and health savings accounts.
