Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Buys 889 Shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,457 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC owned about 0.11% of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF during the first quarter worth $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 572.4% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 3,941.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF in the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF in the second quarter valued at about $96,000.

KXI stock opened at $61.57 on Wednesday. iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF has a 52 week low of $52.75 and a 52 week high of $62.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.21.

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares S&P Global Consumer Staples Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Consumer Staples Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

