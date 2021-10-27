Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Position Cut by Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 3.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $880,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VOT. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 37.2% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 34,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,402,000 after purchasing an additional 9,356 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 26,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 13.5% during the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 17,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,098,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 40,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 54.5% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,316,000 after acquiring an additional 3,456 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VOT opened at $254.85 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $244.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $234.15. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $177.39 and a 52-week high of $257.35.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Read More: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.