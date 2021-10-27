Royal Bank of Canada Grows Stake in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,867,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,363 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 1.45% of Willis Towers Watson Public worth $429,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,724,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,156,877,000 after buying an additional 95,609 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 4.9% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,061,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $704,149,000 after buying an additional 142,168 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 14.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,675,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $615,347,000 after buying an additional 329,836 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the first quarter worth $572,200,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 2.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,457,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $563,711,000 after buying an additional 53,458 shares during the period. 89.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ WLTW opened at $244.01 on Wednesday. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 12-month low of $179.31 and a 12-month high of $271.87. The stock has a market cap of $31.49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $229.65 and a 200 day moving average of $236.30.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.70. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. Willis Towers Watson Public’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 13.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This is a boost from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is 27.35%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WLTW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $206.07 target price (down from $265.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $283.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $243.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Willis Towers Watson Public presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.51.

Willis Towers Watson Public Profile

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB); Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB); Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR); and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, the human resources organizations, and the management teams.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WLTW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW).

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.