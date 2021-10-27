First Trust Advisors LP Purchases 31,705 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,219,439 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,705 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.96% of Etsy worth $251,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Etsy by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 73,409 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,111,000 after purchasing an additional 9,654 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 153.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 926,785 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $190,770,000 after acquiring an additional 560,583 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,967,000. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 24,042 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden boosted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 223.3% in the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 80,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $16,570,000 after acquiring an additional 55,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

ETSY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Etsy in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Etsy from $195.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Etsy in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Etsy from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Etsy from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.86.

In other Etsy news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $181,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.02, for a total transaction of $2,475,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 122,257 shares of company stock worth $26,193,807 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Etsy stock opened at $247.52 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $210.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.54, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.62. Etsy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.49 and a 12 month high of $255.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 6.61 and a quick ratio of 6.61.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $528.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.70 million. Etsy had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 73.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Etsy Profile

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

