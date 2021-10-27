First Trust Advisors LP Acquires 66,749 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,863,907 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,749 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 1.36% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $216,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 14.4% in the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 30,301 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,518,000 after acquiring an additional 3,820 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 153,142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,784,000 after purchasing an additional 22,265 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 395.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 647,192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,158,000 after purchasing an additional 516,582 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,481,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 761,759 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,463,000 after purchasing an additional 29,848 shares during the last quarter. 66.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $120.36 on Wednesday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12-month low of $109.07 and a 12-month high of $139.26. The firm has a market cap of $16.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $120.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.76.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.05. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 39.90%. The business had revenue of $526.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CHKP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. OTR Global raised Check Point Software Technologies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $133.00 to $121.00 in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.92.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

