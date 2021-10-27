Putnam Investments LLC Acquires 1,218,816 Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,404,858 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,218,816 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $177,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of DraftKings by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 61.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of DraftKings from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of DraftKings in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of DraftKings from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DraftKings has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.05.

DraftKings stock opened at $48.75 on Wednesday. DraftKings Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.90 and a 1-year high of $74.38. The company has a market capitalization of $19.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.77 and a beta of 2.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 4.72.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.15). DraftKings had a negative net margin of 118.88% and a negative return on equity of 55.33%. The firm had revenue of $297.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.84 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DraftKings news, insider Jason Robins sold 333,334 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.33, for a total value of $16,443,366.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Shalom Meckenzie sold 660,000 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.71, for a total transaction of $35,448,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,769,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,061,807,384.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,110,961 shares of company stock worth $230,787,612 over the last three months. 62.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

