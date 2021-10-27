CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Holdings Raised by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 26.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 288,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 60,918 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.08% of CME Group worth $61,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,830,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $389,399,000 after purchasing an additional 188,736 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,240,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,750,000 after purchasing an additional 163,446 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of CME Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $449,740,000. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 475,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,049,000 after purchasing an additional 20,547 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CME shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of CME Group from $229.00 to $217.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Atlantic Securities raised shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of CME Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $211.38.

In other CME Group news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 2,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $633,605.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.37, for a total transaction of $201,370.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 11,947 shares of company stock worth $2,419,755 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME stock opened at $219.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $198.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.58. CME Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $146.89 and a 52 week high of $221.82. The company has a market capitalization of $78.75 billion, a PE ratio of 40.99 and a beta of 0.43.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 41.64% and a return on equity of 8.33%. On average, analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. CME Group’s payout ratio is 53.57%.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

