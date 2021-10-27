Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Acquires 25,445 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 32.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 103,127 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,445 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.06% of Twilio worth $40,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Twilio by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,826,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,689,158,000 after buying an additional 1,566,136 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC boosted its holdings in Twilio by 345.6% in the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 1,811,133 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $713,876,000 after buying an additional 1,404,668 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Twilio by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,824,990 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,295,978,000 after buying an additional 1,075,413 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Twilio by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,722,599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,467,300,000 after buying an additional 985,437 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Twilio by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,409,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $948,956,000 after buying an additional 754,116 shares during the period. 77.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Twilio alerts:

TWLO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Twilio from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Twilio in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $463.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Twilio from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $394.98 target price (up previously from $385.00) on shares of Twilio in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Twilio from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $463.79.

In related news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.00, for a total transaction of $516,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,965,984. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 1,075 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.71, for a total transaction of $384,538.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 136,743 shares of company stock worth $48,878,612. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Twilio stock opened at $353.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 10.93 and a quick ratio of 10.93. Twilio Inc. has a 1-year low of $254.82 and a 1-year high of $457.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.18 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $345.06 and its 200 day moving average is $354.10.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $668.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.74 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 32.40% and a negative return on equity of 5.92%. Research analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Twilio

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Further Reading: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.