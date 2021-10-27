Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Purchases 60,876 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 39.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 214,473 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,876 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.05% of Moderna worth $50,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 45,883,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,781,638,000 after acquiring an additional 545,449 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Moderna by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,194,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,745,398,000 after buying an additional 1,275,874 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Moderna by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,222,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,775,000 after buying an additional 2,427,704 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Moderna by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,325,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,721,364,000 after buying an additional 1,316,702 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Moderna by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,215,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,385,000 after buying an additional 1,452,440 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Moderna alerts:

In related news, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total transaction of $1,665,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.80, for a total value of $6,636,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 371,250 shares of company stock valued at $142,029,225 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MRNA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $330.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 19th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Moderna from $190.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Moderna from $170.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Moderna in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.20.

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA opened at $345.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $139.56 billion, a PE ratio of 43.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $388.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $279.50. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.49 and a fifty-two week high of $497.49.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $6.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.01 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 88.13% and a net margin of 49.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6457.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post 29.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Featured Article: The risks of owning bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.