Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Stock Holdings Lifted by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 495,038 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,537 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $70,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Private Ocean LLC grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 52.0% during the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 228 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 42.3% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 276 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 101.3% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 308 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 89.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $122.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $114.33 and a 1-year high of $155.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 874.35, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.81.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 7.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 2,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $134.05 per share, for a total transaction of $297,859.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FIS. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.62.

Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

