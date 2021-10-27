Capital International Investors Sells 7,317,062 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Capital International Investors trimmed its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 39.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,293,479 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 7,317,062 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned 0.27% of Verizon Communications worth $632,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 313.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. 63.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on VZ shares. Cowen increased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Barclays cut their price objective on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $53.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.89. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.86 and a 52 week high of $61.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.38 and its 200 day moving average is $56.02.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 15.05%. The company had revenue of $32.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 52.24%.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total transaction of $86,355.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,668,378.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 14,077 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $782,118.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,739 shares of company stock worth $1,039,150. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

Recommended Story: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.