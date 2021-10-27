Capital International Investors Raises Stock Position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,676,745 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,787,034 shares during the period. Capital International Investors’ holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $902,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 5.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,224,551 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $168,221,000 after acquiring an additional 236,430 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 772,929 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,107,000 after buying an additional 165,329 shares in the last quarter. Hillman Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hillman Capital Management Inc. now owns 233,575 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 0.3% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 88,209,189 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,512,490,000 after purchasing an additional 261,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 37.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,360,631 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $133,821,000 after purchasing an additional 911,930 shares in the last quarter. 12.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GSK opened at $40.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.30. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 52-week low of $33.26 and a 52-week high of $42.68.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.25. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 26.21% and a net margin of 13.40%. The business had revenue of $11.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.55 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.523 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.21%. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is currently 68.46%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GSK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GlaxoSmithKline has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

