Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.95

Shares of Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.95 and traded as high as $7.24. Consumer Portfolio Services shares last traded at $7.14, with a volume of 148,793 shares traded.

CPSS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Consumer Portfolio Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. TheStreet raised Consumer Portfolio Services from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

The company has a quick ratio of 15.86, a current ratio of 15.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.30. The company has a market cap of $152.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 2.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.95.

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The credit services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.18. Consumer Portfolio Services had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 8.67%. The company had revenue of $66.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.46 million. Analysts predict that Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CPSS. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Consumer Portfolio Services in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Consumer Portfolio Services in the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Consumer Portfolio Services by 3.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 96,231 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Consumer Portfolio Services by 2.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 512,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 14,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Consumer Portfolio Services by 3.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 555,262 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after purchasing an additional 17,729 shares in the last quarter. 47.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as an independent finance company. The firm provides indirect automobile financing to individuals with past credit problems, low incomes, and limited credit histories. It engages in purchase and service of retail automobile contracts originated primarily by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans.

