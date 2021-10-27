Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.940-$7.940 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.46 billion-$15.46 billion.

Shares of Shin-Etsu Chemical stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.63. The company had a trading volume of 66,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,266. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a current ratio of 5.64. Shin-Etsu Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $32.92 and a fifty-two week high of $48.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.25 and its 200-day moving average is $42.64. The company has a market cap of $71.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.55 and a beta of 1.02.

Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter. Shin-Etsu Chemical had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Shin-Etsu Chemical will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shin-Etsu Chemical from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Shin-Etsu Chemical Company Profile

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of industrial chemicals. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)/Chlor-Alkali Business, Silicone Business, Specialty Chemicals Business, Semiconductor Silicon Business, Electronics and Functional Materials Business, and Diversified Business.

