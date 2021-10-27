Assetmark Inc. Has $44.31 Million Stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK)

Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK) by 0.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,606,718 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. owned about 0.97% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF worth $44,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SJNK. BTS Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $25,884,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 5,686.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. now owns 807,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,280,000 after buying an additional 793,879 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $20,931,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $13,652,000. Finally, KLK Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,812,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SJNK opened at $27.34 on Wednesday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $25.74 and a 1-year high of $27.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.36 and its 200-day moving average is $27.39.

