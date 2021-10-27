Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.54% and a net margin of 10.41%. Avangrid’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS.

Shares of AGR stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.86. 1,150 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 550,403. Avangrid has a fifty-two week low of $44.02 and a fifty-two week high of $55.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $20.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.28.

A number of brokerages have commented on AGR. Mizuho increased their target price on Avangrid from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. TheStreet upgraded Avangrid from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avangrid presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.67.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Avangrid stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 950,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 173,680 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.25% of Avangrid worth $48,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.69% of the company’s stock.

Avangrid Company Profile

Avangrid, Inc engages in the energy transmission and gas distribution. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Renewables, and Other. The Networks segment includes energy transmission and distribution, electric transmission, and gas distribution activities. The Renewables segment relating to renewable energy, mainly wind energy generation and trading related with such activities.

