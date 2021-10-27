Brokerages Set Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) PT at C$55.38

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-one research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$55.38.

CNQ has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Securities upped their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$52.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. CIBC upped their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$58.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$63.00 to C$61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$63.00 to C$61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt raised their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$52.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Shares of CNQ stock traded down C$0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$52.39. 485,069 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,272,597. Canadian Natural Resources has a 1 year low of C$20.31 and a 1 year high of C$54.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$44.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$42.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.32. The firm has a market cap of C$61.86 billion and a PE ratio of 15.25.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.97 by C$0.27. The firm had revenue of C$6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$6.59 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources will post 5.8899999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Sean K. Duncan sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$48.21, for a total value of C$231,408.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 114,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,509,438.80. Also, Senior Officer Darren Fichter sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$50.30, for a total transaction of C$955,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 67,379 shares in the company, valued at C$3,389,163.70. Insiders have sold 182,205 shares of company stock valued at $8,427,990 in the last three months.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

