Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DASTY. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Redburn Partners lowered shares of Dassault Systèmes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dassault Systèmes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered Dassault Systèmes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

DASTY traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.74. 53,356 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,681. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Dassault Systèmes has a one year low of $33.62 and a one year high of $60.17. The firm has a market cap of $72.83 billion, a PE ratio of 92.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.85.

Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Dassault Systèmes had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 14.27%. Equities analysts expect that Dassault Systèmes will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dassault Systèmes in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Dassault Systèmes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 262.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 645 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new stake in shares of Dassault Systèmes in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Dassault Systèmes Company Profile

Dassault Systèmes SA provides software solutions and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing Industries; Life Sciences & Healthcare; and Infrastructure & Cities. The Manufacturing Industries segment engages in transportation & mobility; aerospace & defense; marine & offshore; industrial equipment; high-tech; home & lifestyle; and consumer packaged goods & retail servicers.

