Eutelsat Communications (OTCMKTS:ETCMY) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $3.13

Eutelsat Communications S.A. (OTCMKTS:ETCMY)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.13 and traded as high as $3.65. Eutelsat Communications shares last traded at $3.65, with a volume of 800 shares traded.

ETCMY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eutelsat Communications in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Eutelsat Communications in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Eutelsat Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Eutelsat Communications in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eutelsat Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.08.

Eutelsat Communications SA offers satellite-based telecommunication solutions. Its clients includes content and media providers from the private and public sectors such as government agencies, data science firms, fixed, and global mobile broadband markets. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

