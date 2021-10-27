$75.17 Million in Sales Expected for Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) will post sales of $75.17 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Alithya Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $74.18 million and the highest estimate coming in at $76.16 million. Alithya Group reported sales of $51.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alithya Group will report full-year sales of $318.73 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $316.32 million to $321.14 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $350.88 million, with estimates ranging from $346.18 million to $355.58 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Alithya Group.

Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). Alithya Group had a negative return on equity of 11.26% and a negative net margin of 4.56%. The firm had revenue of $83.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.19 million.

A number of analysts have commented on ALYA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Alithya Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Desjardins lifted their price target on Alithya Group from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALYA. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alithya Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alithya Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alithya Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alithya Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alithya Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. 32.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALYA stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $2.77. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 448,107. Alithya Group has a 12-month low of $2.01 and a 12-month high of $5.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $154.02 million, a P/E ratio of -15.67 and a beta of 0.92.

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications DevOps, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning, as well as internet of things.

