The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Shares Bought by Capital International Investors

Capital International Investors raised its position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,143,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,872,216 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned approximately 7.98% of The AES worth $1,385,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AES. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The AES in the second quarter worth $29,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of The AES during the second quarter worth $33,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The AES in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Credit Agricole S A grew its position in shares of The AES by 160.1% in the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in The AES by 32.2% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The AES stock opened at $25.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $16.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -120.80, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.28. The AES Co. has a one year low of $18.98 and a one year high of $29.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.20.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The AES had a negative net margin of 2.30% and a positive return on equity of 28.07%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The AES Co. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.1505 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The AES’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AES shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The AES from $29.50 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Wolfe Research raised shares of The AES from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The AES from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.80.

In related news, EVP Tish Mendoza sold 32,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.38, for a total value of $780,842.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andres Gluski sold 245,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.43, for a total transaction of $6,001,595.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,389,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,942,773.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 329,634 shares of company stock worth $8,046,163 over the last ninety days. 1.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU and Corporate and Other.

