Assetmark Inc. Decreases Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Assetmark Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 88.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 376,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,966,285 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $43,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. St. James Investment Company LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. St. James Investment Company LLC now owns 29,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,358,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Renasant Bank raised its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 4,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IEF opened at $114.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $116.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.64. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $112.78 and a fifty-two week high of $121.18.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

