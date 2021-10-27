Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $1,432.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.70% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shopify is benefiting from e-commerce boom induced growth in the merchant base. Robust uptick in Shopify Shipping, Shopify Payments and Shopify Capital is driving the top line as reflected by the second quarter results. The company has been focused on winning merchants on a regular basis, based on product offerings including Shop Pay and Shop Pay Installments, as well as features like end-to-end order tracking. Solid adoption of new merchant-friendly applications holds promise. Partnerships with Facebook and Google are expected to expand merchant base. Also, initiatives aimed at international expansion are noteworthy. However, higher investments on product development and fulfillment platform amid stiff competition in the e-commerce space are likely to limit margin expansion in the near term. Shares have underperformed the industry year to date.”

Get Shopify alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,600.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,633.05.

NYSE SHOP traded down $8.92 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,354.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,242,820. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,456.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,370.26. Shopify has a twelve month low of $875.00 and a twelve month high of $1,650.00. The company has a current ratio of 16.55, a quick ratio of 16.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.94, a PEG ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.45.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.01. Shopify had a net margin of 63.65% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Shopify will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHOP. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co grew its holdings in Shopify by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 373 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. grew its holdings in Shopify by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 707 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Shopify by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Shopify by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 387 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kesler Norman & Wride LLC grew its holdings in Shopify by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 327 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.06% of the company’s stock.

About Shopify

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

Recommended Story: Correction

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Shopify (SHOP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.