Assetmark Inc. Acquires 964 Shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,251,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF were worth $46,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 649,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,122,000 after buying an additional 25,785 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 29.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 29,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,043,000 after buying an additional 6,767 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 73.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 103,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,515,000 after buying an additional 43,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the first quarter worth about $534,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF stock opened at $39.32 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 12-month low of $26.17 and a 12-month high of $39.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.97.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

