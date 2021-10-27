Ameriprise Financial, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.13 (NYSE:AMP)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 26th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of 1.13 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, November 19th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%.

Ameriprise Financial has increased its dividend payment by 26.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Ameriprise Financial has a payout ratio of 20.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Ameriprise Financial to earn $23.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.2%.

AMP stock opened at $297.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.82 billion, a PE ratio of 33.98 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Ameriprise Financial has a 12 month low of $155.33 and a 12 month high of $301.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $270.88.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.49 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 41.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial will post 21.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AMP shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $328.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $272.00.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 19,522 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.39, for a total transaction of $5,298,075.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,198,056.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 11,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.52, for a total value of $2,976,479.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

