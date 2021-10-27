Ameriprise Financial, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.13 (NYSE:AMP)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 26th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of 1.13 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, November 19th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%.
Ameriprise Financial has increased its dividend payment by 26.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Ameriprise Financial has a payout ratio of 20.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Ameriprise Financial to earn $23.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.2%.
AMP stock opened at $297.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.82 billion, a PE ratio of 33.98 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Ameriprise Financial has a 12 month low of $155.33 and a 12 month high of $301.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $270.88.
Several analysts recently issued reports on AMP shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $328.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $272.00.
In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 19,522 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.39, for a total transaction of $5,298,075.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,198,056.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 11,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.52, for a total value of $2,976,479.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Ameriprise Financial Company Profile
Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.
