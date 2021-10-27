Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) Shares Sold by Formidable Asset Management LLC

Formidable Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,028 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Royce Value Trust were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RVT. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Royce Value Trust during the first quarter worth $773,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Royce Value Trust by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 146,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after purchasing an additional 7,450 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Royce Value Trust by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 223,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,043,000 after purchasing an additional 25,534 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Royce Value Trust by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 11,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Royce Value Trust by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 533,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,653,000 after purchasing an additional 95,326 shares during the last quarter. 27.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Royce Value Trust stock opened at $18.90 on Wednesday. Royce Value Trust Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.66 and a 52 week high of $19.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.51.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th. This is a positive change from Royce Value Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

In other Royce Value Trust news, Director Christopher C. Grisanti purchased 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.93 per share, with a total value of $30,288.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,288. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About Royce Value Trust

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

