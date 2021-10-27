Formidable Asset Management LLC Buys New Shares in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Formidable Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KR. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of The Kroger during the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Kroger during the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Kroger during the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in The Kroger by 1.2% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 99,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,564,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in The Kroger by 7.2% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 11,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

KR has been the topic of several research reports. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Northcoast Research upped their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of The Kroger from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.59.

In related news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total value of $32,917.32. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,461,562.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Todd A. Foley sold 28,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.83, for a total transaction of $1,150,051.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 73,479 shares of company stock worth $2,966,226. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KR opened at $39.96 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.72 billion, a PE ratio of 26.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.39. The Kroger Co. has a twelve month low of $30.35 and a twelve month high of $47.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.84.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $31.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.69 billion. The Kroger had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 28.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. The Kroger’s payout ratio is 24.21%.

About The Kroger

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

