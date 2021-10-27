141,484 Shares in DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI) Acquired by Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC bought a new position in DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 141,484 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,936,000. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC owned approximately 0.53% of DZS as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in DZS in the 1st quarter valued at $182,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of DZS during the 1st quarter valued at about $197,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in DZS in the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in DZS by 79.5% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 14,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in DZS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $235,000. 37.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get DZS alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DZS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DZS currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.42.

NASDAQ:DZSI opened at $11.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $300.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 1.34. DZS Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.30 and a 1 year high of $23.48.

DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). DZS had a positive return on equity of 1.19% and a negative net margin of 11.74%. The business had revenue of $82.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.45 million.

DZS Company Profile

DZS, Inc engages in the provision of packet-based mobile transport and broadband access solutions. It includes the research, development, test, sale, manufacture, and support of communications equipment in the following areas: broadband access, Ethernet switching, mobile front haul and backhaul, passive optical LAN, and software defined networks (SDN) and network function virtualization (NFV) solutions.

Featured Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DZSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI).

Receive News & Ratings for DZS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DZS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.