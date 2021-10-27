Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC Has $8.74 Million Stock Holdings in Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE)

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC decreased its stake in Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 405,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 546,101 shares during the period. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC’s holdings in Ferro were worth $8,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Ferro by 1.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,559,045 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,629,000 after buying an additional 25,842 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Ferro by 24.7% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 411,392 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,833,000 after buying an additional 81,562 shares during the last quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ferro during the second quarter valued at about $2,639,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ferro in the second quarter worth about $951,000. Finally, S. Muoio & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Ferro in the second quarter worth about $431,000.

Get Ferro alerts:

NYSE:FOE opened at $20.94 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.59 and a 200 day moving average of $20.29. Ferro Co. has a 52 week low of $12.49 and a 52 week high of $22.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.55.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $294.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.30 million. Ferro had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 21.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ferro Co. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ferro from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ferro has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.33.

Ferro Company Profile

Ferro Corp. engages in the business of manufacturing specialty materials. Its products include frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses and other specialty coatings. The company was founded by Harry D.

Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE).

Receive News & Ratings for Ferro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.