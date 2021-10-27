Amundi Invests $198.11 Million in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,480,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,113,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,812,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,267,828,000 after buying an additional 79,676 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,530,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,177,000 after buying an additional 752,189 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,445,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,948,000 after buying an additional 258,218 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,674,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,995,000 after buying an additional 283,040 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,455,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,061,000 after buying an additional 438,293 shares during the period. 71.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Aaron Powell sold 29,534 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total transaction of $4,120,288.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

KMB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup cut their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $113.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank cut Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $164.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $142.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.71.

Shares of NYSE:KMB opened at $133.27 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.54. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $125.27 and a 1-year high of $144.44. The stock has a market cap of $44.88 billion, a PE ratio of 22.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.54.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 308.07% and a net margin of 10.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 58.91%.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

