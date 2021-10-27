AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:AFB) Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:AFB) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of 0.053 per share by the investment management company on Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 4.6% over the last three years.

Get AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund alerts:

NYSE:AFB traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.65. 105,374 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,905. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.02 and its 200-day moving average is $14.88. AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $13.40 and a 1-year high of $15.58.

In other AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund news, Director Marshall C. Turner purchased 2,000 shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.98 per share, with a total value of $29,960.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:AFB) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,520 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund were worth $921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide a high current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The firm focuses on municipal bonds, and municipal securities. The company was founded on January 28, 2002 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.