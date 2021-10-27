Berkley W R Corp Has $3.96 Million Position in IG Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IGAC)

Berkley W R Corp increased its position in shares of IG Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IGAC) by 96.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 406,432 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp owned approximately 1.08% of IG Acquisition worth $3,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in IG Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of IG Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of IG Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IG Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IG Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. 57.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IGAC stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.88. 1,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,699. IG Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.58 and a 52 week high of $11.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.78.

IG Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

