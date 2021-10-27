Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) PT Raised to $340.00

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $320.00 to $340.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the software giant’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.64% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $298.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $384.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $337.54.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $310.11 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $296.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $274.91. Microsoft has a 52 week low of $199.62 and a 52 week high of $312.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $2.33 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.78.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The software giant reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 45.76%. The business had revenue of $45.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Microsoft will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 14th that permits the company to buyback $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the software giant to purchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 10,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.82, for a total value of $2,988,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy Hood sold 60,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.08, for a total value of $18,184,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 165,573 shares of company stock worth $50,066,379. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Microsoft by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 2,000.0% in the second quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 924 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 24.7% in the second quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the second quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Yale University acquired a new position in Microsoft in the second quarter worth approximately $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.17% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

See Also: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.