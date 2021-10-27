Berkley W R Corp Has $2.78 Million Holdings in Kingswood Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:KWAC)

Berkley W R Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kingswood Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:KWAC) by 40.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 276,964 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 79,555 shares during the quarter. Berkley W R Corp owned about 1.91% of Kingswood Acquisition worth $2,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Kingswood Acquisition by 5.8% during the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 129,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after buying an additional 7,056 shares during the last quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kingswood Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $497,000. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kingswood Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $1,996,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Kingswood Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $2,359,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Kingswood Acquisition by 747.1% in the second quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 293,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,941,000 after purchasing an additional 258,486 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KWAC remained flat at $$10.12 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 47 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,427. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.04. Kingswood Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.77 and a twelve month high of $10.35.

