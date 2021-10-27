Ocean Wilsons (LON:OCN) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,007.98

Ocean Wilsons Holdings Limited (LON:OCN)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,007.98 ($13.17) and traded as low as GBX 957 ($12.50). Ocean Wilsons shares last traded at GBX 965 ($12.61), with a volume of 5,926 shares.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,008.96 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,007.98. The stock has a market capitalization of £348.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.89. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.58.

About Ocean Wilsons (LON:OCN)

Ocean Wilsons Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, offers maritime and logistics services in Brazil. The company operates in two segments, Maritime Services and Investments. The Maritime Services segment provides towage, port terminals, ship agency, offshore, logistics, and shipyard services.

See Also: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Ocean Wilsons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocean Wilsons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.