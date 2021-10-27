LondonMetric Property (LON:LMP) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $404.07

LondonMetric Property Plc (LON:LMP)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 404.07 ($5.28) and traded as low as GBX 256.60 ($3.35). LondonMetric Property shares last traded at GBX 256.80 ($3.36), with a volume of 1,175,624 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LMP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on LondonMetric Property from GBX 275 ($3.59) to GBX 300 ($3.92) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on LondonMetric Property in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a GBX 270 ($3.53) price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on LondonMetric Property from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 255 ($3.33) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 257.14 ($3.36).

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 252.27 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 404.07. The company has a market capitalization of £2.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.50.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a dividend of GBX 2.20 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. LondonMetric Property’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.30%.

In related news, insider Patrick Vaughan sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 247 ($3.23), for a total transaction of £39,520 ($51,633.13).

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a diversified long income portfolio, with 16 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

