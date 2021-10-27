Kimball International, Inc. (KBAL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 on January 14th

Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th.

Kimball International has raised its dividend payment by 38.5% over the last three years. Kimball International has a dividend payout ratio of 102.9% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

KBAL traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $10.92. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,913. The company has a market cap of $402.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.00 and a beta of 0.91. Kimball International has a 52-week low of $10.10 and a 52-week high of $14.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $146.19 million for the quarter. Kimball International had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 5.38%.

In related news, CFO Timothy J. Wolfe purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.22 per share, for a total transaction of $122,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $446,873.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kourtney L. Smith sold 2,200 shares of Kimball International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.47, for a total transaction of $27,434.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Kimball International Company Profile

Kimball International, Inc engages in design and sale of furniture products and services. The firm focuses on commercial, hospitality, healthcare, education, government, and finance markets. It distributes its product under the Kimball, National, and Kimball Hospitality brands. The company was founded by Arnold Francis Habig, Alphonse Sermersheim, Ray Schneider, and Herbert Thyen in 1939 and is headquartered in Jasper, IN.

