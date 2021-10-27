350,536 Shares in Pine Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PTOC) Acquired by Berkley W R Corp

Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in shares of Pine Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PTOC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 350,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,397,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PTOC. Linden Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Pine Technology Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,628,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new position in Pine Technology Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,827,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Pine Technology Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,564,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Pine Technology Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,690,000. Finally, Atalaya Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Pine Technology Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,032,000.

NASDAQ PTOC traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $9.74. 1,481 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,323. Pine Technology Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.69.

Pine Technology Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify the business in the areas of InsurTech or insurance. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Aurora, Ohio.

