Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.950-$3.060 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.350. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.31 billion-$1.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.35 billion.Gibraltar Industries also updated its FY21 guidance to $2.95-3.06 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ ROCK traded down $6.97 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.77. 842 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,084. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.82 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Gibraltar Industries has a twelve month low of $56.97 and a twelve month high of $103.02.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $348.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.35 million. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The company’s revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gibraltar Industries will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Gibraltar Industries stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) by 104.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 206,282 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,209 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.63% of Gibraltar Industries worth $15,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 96.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gibraltar Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products and services for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: Residential Products, Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation.

