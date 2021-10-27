CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) Shares Sold by Formidable Asset Management LLC

Formidable Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) by 16.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,682 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,128 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CommScope were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CommScope during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in CommScope by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,247 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in CommScope by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,759 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in CommScope during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CommScope during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Get CommScope alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on COMM. Bank of America cut shares of CommScope from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $22.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of CommScope from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of CommScope from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $23.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of CommScope from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.80.

Shares of CommScope stock opened at $10.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.54, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.66, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.67. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a one year low of $8.39 and a one year high of $22.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.46.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. CommScope had a positive return on equity of 192.26% and a negative net margin of 4.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

CommScope Profile

CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband; Home; Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); and Venue and Campus Networks(VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.

See Also: Quick Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM).

Receive News & Ratings for CommScope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CommScope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.